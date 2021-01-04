Contest seeks designs for cycling gear in memory of crash victims

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A contest to design a cycling jersey and bib to remember the five cyclists who died in a Dec. 10 crash is open for submissions, according to organizers of the the Las Vegas Cyclist Memorial (LVCM).

Submissions are due Friday, Jan. 15. The winning design will be produced as a kit.

Organizers said 100 percent of the cycling kits’ proceeds will go to the LVCM’s family relief fund.

The “LV5 Cycling Kit Design Contest” is open to amateurs, professionals — anyone with a passion for cycling.

Contest rules are available at www.lasvegascyclistmemorial.com. The Ghost Bikes logo and a design element to represent the LV5 must be included in the submission. The logo and templates for jersey and bib designs are available on the website.

“The loss we suffered in Las Vegas has had a profound impact on people around the world. This contest is a way to bring people together, exercise creativity, and devise a solution that can help to protect cyclists,” explained Pat Treichel, founder of Ghost Bikes Las Vegas. “It’s also a way to honor the memory of the LV5.”

The advocacy groups, including Ghost Bikes Las Vegas, working together have a goal to raise $1 million to offer relief for the families of the LV5: Aksoy Ahmet, 48, Michael Murray, 57, Gerrard Nieva, 41, Erin Ray, 39, and Tom Trauger, 57, the cyclists lost on Dec. 10.

The winning artist will appear on the LVCM website and social media channels of its partner organizations. Judges for the contest are leaders of the advocacy organizations that comprise LVCM.