Contactless, drive-thru food drive will support at-risk, homeless school kids

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Santa will be out in the west valley on Saturday collecting food items that will be turned into food bags for at-risk and homeless school children.

The contactless, drive-thru food drive will be held Saturday, Nov. 21, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Fort Apache Commons. That is the shopping center located at Rampart and Charleston, near Martini’s.

Organizers say Santa will be there to greet all cars and gift the first 50 kids with Cowabunga Bay Las Vegas 2021 tickets as a thanks for donating.

The food drive will help make 3,500 weekend meal bags for 70 Clark County schools through the charity, Serving Our Kids Foundation.

Those that can’t attend, can virtually donate a CRISIS FOOD PACK for $20 on the website, servingourkids.org.