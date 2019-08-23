Consumers urged to change identification ASAP; Real ID deadline is near

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — TSA is urging state governments and American travelers to get with the program, and the first way you can do that is by check your drivers’ license. If it doesn’t have a star in the upper-right-hand corner, it might not be a ‘Real ID!’

Congress passed the Real ID Act into law in 2005 following a recommendation from the 9/11 Commission, setting national security standards for state drivers licenses and IDs. According to CBS News, enforcement of those requirements, however, has repeatedly been delayed.

“We want the public to make sure they’re aware. It’s just another layer of security,” Tomas Cuellar, TSA transportation safety manager, told CBS News.

So what does this mean? It means beginning next year, your drivers’ license alone won’t get you through airport security.

While most states are switching to the new federally required tamper-resistant ‘Real I.D.’ licenses, roughly half of the U.S. residents don’t have one in their wallets.

Officials say by Oct. 2020, everyone will need a ‘Real I.D.’ compliant driver’s license or a valid passport to just to fly within the U.S.

