Conquering the Quarantine: Pets provide comfort, joy during pandemic

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — While the pandemic has forced more people to spend time at home, it’s been a bonus for many pets who are getting much more time with their owners.

The pandemic even resulted in more people adopting or fostering pets.

The walks, wags and smiles of our furry friends have been more needed than ever. As home transformed into classrooms and offices, pets and families got to spend more time together. Some even found forever homes.

Rachel Diehl and her adopted dog Dora.

Rachel Diehl fostered Dora from The Animal Foundation over the holidays.

“We got her because we were going to be home alone for the holidays and thought it’d be great to give a pup a place to stay so they don’t have to be in the shelter.”

After a few days, she knew Dora was destined to become part of the family.

“My boyfriend and I, we were foster fails,” Diehl jokes.

In 2020, more than 8,000 animals were adopted from the The Animal Foundation.

“Sometimes we get hundreds of phone calls in the morning to our adoption hotline,” said Kelsey Pizzi, The Animal Foundation.

As more people foster and adopt, the foundation is also getting fewer animals into the shelter.

“A couple years ago you might have heard stories about a dog who had been here for 200 days, 300 days. We’re just not seeing that right now which is a good thing. I think the dog that’s been here the longest right now is maybe 12 days. That’s amazing,” she said.

Our pets have forced us outside and encouraged us to be more active.

“You’re doing it for another being so it keeps us active and happy,” Diehl said.

They’ve protected the house, provided companionship and some became more talented than we ever will be. Our pets have given us comfort and joy in a year we needed it the most.

“I can’t even tell you how much happiness she brings. She’s a reason to wake up in the morning and smile,” Diehl said.

You do need to make an appointment to see an animal at The Animal Foundation.