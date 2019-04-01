Connecticut woman accuses Joe Biden of misconduct

As former vice president Joe Biden defends himself against a claim he inappropriately touched a female politician, a Connecticut woman said it happened to her too.

In 2009, Amy Lappos was a staffer for Congressman Jim Himes. She was invited to a fundraiser in Greenwich and met Vice President Biden on his way out to his motorcade after his speech.

She said he reached out with both hands, grabbed her by the neck and the side of the face, rubbed noses and talked to her.

She was terrified because she thought he was going to kiss her.

No kiss took place, she said, but after seeing what happened to Lucy Flores, she wanted her story out there as well after seeing Biden’s statement he made over the weekend.

Related Content: Biden defends his behavior with women

“In my many years on the campaign trail and in public life, I have offered countless handshakes, hugs, expressions of affection, support and comfort. And not once – never – did I believe I acted inappropriately. If it is suggested I did so, I will listen respectfully. But it was never my intention,” Biden said.

“I was pretty grossed out by his statement. I was actually more offended by his statement than what he did, because I feel like that is not accepting any responsibility, and we all know that he does that,” she stated.

Amy Lappos worked for WTNH for about 18 months starting in 2006 before leaving to go work for Congressman Himes.