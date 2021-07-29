Congressman names Las Vegas rental company among many evicting tenants despite receiving aid

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — South Carolina Democratic Congressman James Clyburn citing court records that he says reveal large corporate landlords, including Las Vegas-based The Siegel Group, of evicting tenants during the pandemic despite receiving federal aid.

Clyburn heads the congressional committee which is investigating the matter and says the Siegel Group filed around 507 eviction orders during the moratorium.

“Congress has taken action to ensure that renters experiencing hardship can receive financial help to stay in their homes,” Clayburn said. “Of course the ultimate recipient of these funds are the landlords to whom rent is paid.”

The federal moratorium runs out at the end of July.

The Siegel Group will need to provide the congressional committee with more information on how many evictions it followed through during the pandemic.

A complete list of eviction resources is available by clicking here.