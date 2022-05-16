LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Congress is set to hold a public hearing Tuesday morning on reports of UFOs, now officially called UAPs, or Unidentified Aerial Phenomena.

The House Intelligence Committee’s Counterterrorism, Counterintelligence, and Counterproliferation Subcommittee will hold the hearing, and will hear from experts and leaders in the intelligence community on UAPs.

The hearing will be followed by another closed and classified hearing on a recently established program by the Pentagon to investigate the recent reports of UAP sightings.

The hearing is the first in more than 50 years about this topic. It’s scheduled to begin at at 6 a.m. PT.