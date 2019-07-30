Congress passes law to crack down on robocalls

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Robocalls: It’s the one thing that’s universally hated by people on all ends of the political spectrum. As the American public is growing frustrated with being inundated with some consider to be pesky calls, Congress has stepped up to try to do something about it.

Stats show Americans received robocalls 48 billion times last year. It also shows robocalls are showing up on home, work, and cell phones 64 percent more often than in 2016.

“Oh my gosh, it’s really hard because I run a business, so technically I have to answer all the calls,” said Kate Receto, hates robocalls.

Some experts predict nearly half of all of the phone calls to Receto’s phone, along with yours and mine, will be some sort of a scam. For Receto, the news is not a surprise.

“They also talk about they’re changing my Medicare cards; you know, they need the information. I want to say ‘dude, I’m not on Medicare yet,'” Receto proclaimed!

Although, she’s a congresswoman, Susie Lee, is not exempt from receiving robocalls.

“This has happened repeatedly where I get a phone call saying it’s the IRS; that my taxes, you know, there’s fraud with my taxes,” Lee said.

Lee, a Democrat from Nevada, said she, along with nearly every other member of the house passed a bill to reign in robocalls. It requires the Federal Communications Commission to update its definition of robocalls, close loopholes, and require telecommunications companies to offer new technologies that cut down on call spoofing and robocalls at no charge to customers.

Rep. Lee says they’re getting buy-in from the telecoms.

“They have to be a part of this, and you know, the CEO of some of the major companies are on board as well,” Lee said.

Those behind malicious robocalls could face fines of up to $10,000. The bill is in a conference committee where lawmakers are hoping to merge it with a senate bill. From there, it will head to the president’s desk.