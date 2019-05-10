CONGRATULATIONS: Hundreds of students celebrate a milestone

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Hundreds of students are celebrating overcoming their risk of dropping out of high school. They’re now just a few weeks from crossing stage.

The students took part in a program called “Reclaim Your Future” which works with students to get them credit proficient so they can graduate with a diploma. Business and education professionals help mentor the students to keep them on track.

Hundreds of students gathered at the Texas Station Friday to celebrate their achievements. More than $10,000 in scholarships was awarded to the 500 students.

