Community plans dog-walking event to honor Tina Tintor and her dog Max

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — More than a week after the death of Tina Tintor and her dog Max, two Las Vegas women are planning a special event to honor them this weekend.

The 23-year-old was killed with her golden retriever in a fiery DUI crash involving former Raider Henry Ruggs III on November 2.

Tina Tintor and Max

“This situation has touched so many people,” event organizer Sabrina Smilor told 8 News Now of the crash. “And Tina has brought so many people together.”

To Smilor and fellow event organizer Angela Pincon, the 23-year-old and her love for animals meant so much, as her impact on our community is still immeasurable.



Tina Tintor and her dog Max

“Dogs are near and dear to my heart anyway,” Smilor said. “But then I found out it was a golden retriever, and being a golden owner and lover, I lost it there.”

The two women are hosting a “Pack Walk” on Saturday, November 13, at Town Square Las Vegas.

“That was our main goal, is coming together for not just Tina and her dog,” Angela Pincon said. “But for all dog lovers and the community.”

Dog-walk event organizers Sabrina Smilor and Angela Pincon

Around 80 people are set to attend with their pups to honor Tina and Max and to speak out on the dangers of drunk driving.



“More about making this event and this day about her,” Smilor said of Tina. “And not about the incident, but about her and her dog.”

While nothing can bring the two back, Sabrina and Angela hope this show of support will help their family find peace.



“We don’t need to know them in person,” Pincon said of the Tintor family. “The community is supporting them.”

They told 8 News Now they hope to emphasize that their life and light will never be forgotten.

“Her passing wasn’t in vain,” Smilor concluded. “It impacted a lot of people.

The “Pack Walk” to support Tina and Max is set to start at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 13, and go until about noon.



The group will meet in the parking lot near Lazy Dog Restaurant and Bar in Town Square Las Vegas at 9:45 a.m.



The group will take a photo at the end of the event for Tina’s family, so participants are asked to dress their dogs in white bandanas and not sport any Raiders gear.

Pack Walk for Tina and Max