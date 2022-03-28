LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Edmonds Police Department and community in Washington is mourning the loss of one of their own after 33-year-old officer Tyler Steffins was stabbed to death on the Las Vegas Strip Saturday night.

In a briefing Monday, Assistant Police Chief Josh McClure described Steffins as a “loving father, husband, son, sibling, friend, and colleague.”

“He is incredibly missed here in our building already… and I can only imagine what his family is going through as well,” added McClure.

Steffins was U.S. Marine who graduated first in his class at the police academy and was hired by the Edmonds Police Department in 2018.

“Tyler was a very chill individual, very calm, spoke with an even, steady tone, didn’t say much but when he did, it was usually funny, it was some sort of joke, but he was also a professional serving citizens since 2018,” McClure continued.

While walking through a Las Vegas Strip pedestrian bridge on Saturday, Steffins approached two men, now identified as Dean Cattorini and Freddy Allen, 58. Steffins stopped to pet Cattorini’s dogs and he told police officer Steffins was too aggressive when petting his dogs, and an argument ensued. Allen then stepped in and stabbed Steffins in the chest, police said in Allen’s arrest report.

Steffins leaves behind a wife and two young children.

“Our hearts go out to his family. We, as a department, are grieving… it’s been a very difficult time for law enforcement, in general, this past week, and this is an added incident that has been really difficult for our staff,” said Chief Michelle Bennet.

Steffin’s death is the third officer death in two weeks for law enforcement departments in this Washington area.

Allen was arrested and faces and open murder charge with use of a deadly weapon. He is being held at the Clark County Detention Center.

Allen’s next court date is Wednesday, March 30.