LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Communities United Multicultural Festival drew a big crowd in the central Las Vegas valley Saturday for its second annual event.

The festival took place at the Clark County Government Center Amphitheatre from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. with dozens of booths and food trucks along with music and performances.

The event is meant to celebrate Nevada’s diversity and encourage civic engagement for upcoming elections. The goal is to bring different communities together to help bridge the gap.

“We should not be divided because of our differences but rather we should be united and build that strength because of those differences. We need to be able to share each other and when we are diverse, we need to listen to other people and that is how we build power,” Grace Vergara-Mactal, Executive Director of SEIU Local 1107 explained.

Thousands of people attended the festival, and more than 160 community groups and partners participated. As for next year, the festival hopes to draw an even bigger crowd.