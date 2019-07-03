Commissioners discuss raising sales tax to fund school programs; concerns with CCSD also revealed

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The school funding fight spilled over into the Clark County Commission chambers Tuesday as commissioners discussed whether or not to raise the sales tax to help fund some educational programs.

The meeting exposed a number of concerns commissioners have with the Clark County School District. Former County Commission Chair-turned-governor, Steve Sisolak, backed an amendment for Assembly Bill 309, which authorizes county commissions to raise the sales tax to dump more money into some educational programs.

The county projects the quarter-cent tax hike would bring in about $100 million a year. All six of the commissioners present said they support getting the schools more funding, but as long as it’s with a lot of oversight.

Simply put, the commissioners say if they’re going to take the big step of raising a tax, they don’t trust the district to take the money without some accountability.

Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara says he hears those concerns loud and clear.

Politics NOW Host Patrick Walker has the story.