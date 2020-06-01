Commissioner Weekly: ‘People want to be heard, people want accountability’

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County Commissioner Lawrence Weekly discussed the Black Lives Matter protests that have been held in the valley. Here is the full interview he had with 8 News Now’s Brian Loftus.

Brian Loftus: Commissioner Lawrence Weekly how do we make sure the message of these protests is widely understood and its not the violence that essentially doesn’t overwhelm it and the message gets through?

Commissioner Lawrence Weekly: First of all what we’re seeing is a constitutional right, people have their first amendment right to express themselves, but more importantly we want to make sure that its done peacefully, we want to make sure that it is done safely. Sally your reporter hit it in the head, people want to be heard and right now hearts are extremely heavy. We are so once again disappointed, to see, the very disturbing racially motivated hatred and discrimination and violence that have taken place once again on another innocent citizen, and so, at this time as you see the outcry from around the country, people want to be heard, people want accountability, and people want someone to step up and take responsibility for all of this.

Brian Loftus: Commissioner, I was talking to a friend of mine who was a young man in the early 90’s during the LA Riots and we were talking about this issue. How much since that time in history, have we improved or not improved, where are we now nearly three decades later.

Commissioner Weekly: You know I can honestly say, we’ve made some great strides in America, we really have, but we have some ways to go. Until we understand we are all in this together, just like we’re fighting this pandemic Brian. We’ve all been sheltering in place; we’ve all been doing our very best to flatten this curve. When it comes to all Americans being free, all Americans having an opportunity to go and be able to recreate whether we’re walking or whether we’re jogging, whether we’re riding our bikes and in our vehicles, none of us should have to ride around and feel any form of fear. It should be freedom over fear, and so when we start listening once again to one another and start realizing that we’re all human. We’re all here in a place so full of opportunities that we gotta work together and we should not have to live in a place where folks feel like they can treat anybody the way that feel like they can because they feel like they can get away with it and that its okay, its very unacceptable and people are not having it anymore, people are tired, they’re tired.

Brian Loftus: They’re tired. That is the message of the protesters, so many have observed so many sitting at home watching this, all over the country, the larger group of protesters are peaceful, but this small fringe element is perpetuating the looting and the burning and the violence. So, really it is those peaceful protesters that are trying to get the message through how can they separate themselves from that fringe element that is really perpetuating the violence?

Commissioner Weekly: It’s hard and as the Sheriff and his advisory committee has said Brian, it’s so important that those of us that live here, when its all said and done, we have to live here. Even in my own parts of my district in Downtown some of the buildings have been graffiti-ed and damaged and we’re going to have to go back and repair that, but we want to send a message to those coming here from other places– very unacceptable and we’re not going to have it. I just think that burning someone’s building down and tearing up and destroying someone’s property is very, very unacceptable. We all have to be on the same page in sending that message out to folks that are not from our great city here.

Brian Loftus: For someone who does not really understand it, please let them know, for someone who didn’t grow up in a multicultural environment what is the black experience like in terms of interactions with police and what can people, for example white people, what can they understand about it to be more empathetic?

Commissioner Weekly: Well the main thing is to understand that I too am America, that’s number one. And that we all have an opportunity to be here and to prosper and to flourish in this great country. But to be able to walk around and feel as if there is this superiority thing it’s just not going to work and its just not a feel-good thing when you have to ride around and feel like I’m in fear. You know to be a black man Brian and to have to fight two pandemics at the same time, man its hard, my heart is so full right now, I am emotional talking about this because its really unfair, its just not right. So, I am so grateful to see this multicultural showing of people from all around the world, who said enough is enough is enough. We’re tired.

Brian Loftus: This is obviously a very trying time, but we look ahead. We look to the future. I always think, better days are ahead. Is there anyway form all of what is going on there can be problems solved? That there can be improvement in this pivotal area in the future?

Commissioner Weekly: We made some great strides here, and I gotta say, is our law enforcement here in Southern Nevada perfect? No, it’s not but guess what? I think a lot of people from all over the country can look at all the great leadership that’s been put into place here. We have one of the most successful law enforcement teams here in Southern Nevada, I just really want to thank the Sheriff Joe Lombardo and his team, we have some things that are on the books that will prevent us from seeing what we saw in Minneapolis with Mr. Floyd. There is from de-escalation to a number of things that they do, I don’t think that they have that in other places. So unfortunately, we watched a crime happen right before our very eyes and its our hope and its our prayer that we never experience that not only here in Clark County but no where else in America. So, let’s keep listening to each other, Brian, thank you all 8 News Now for being an ear and eye out there for us and giving us an opportunity to be heard. Gratefully appreciate you. Thank you.

Brian Loftus: I’m glad you brought up Metro Police Sheriff Lombardo talking about how he was disgusted by what he saw in Minnesota and so many wonderful police out there and so many wonderful protesters and again it is really a fringe element that is perpetuating so many of the problems. Commissioner Weekly, thank you for your words of wisdom.