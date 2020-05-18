Colorado Belle in Laughlin extends employee layoffs indefinitely

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Colorado Belle Casino Resort in Laughlin is closing its doors indefinitely. Around 400 employees will lose their jobs.

Golden Entertainment Inc. which owns the company notified the employees Monday saying the Colorado Belle anticipates reduced business levels for an unknown period of time. The property has been closed since mid-March when Governor Sisolak ordered non-essential businesses to close due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company released the following statement to 8 News Now:

“The significant economic impact from the Governor’s ordered closure of our industry and continued uncertainty of when we will be allowed to fully resume operations has caused us to make the difficult decision to extend layoffs indefinitely for approximately 400 team members at the Colorado Belle in Laughlin. We will continue benefits coverage for effected team members through May and will try to place these team members with our other properties that may have open positions.” Charles Protell, president and CFO of Golden Entertainment, Inc.

Protell added this was the company’s only recourse to mitigate ongoing expenses and reduced business while “facing competitive pressures from neighboring states allowing their casinos to reopen.”

Employees enrolled in Golden Entertainment benefit plans will see their coverage end on May 31, 2020.

The property opened in 1987.