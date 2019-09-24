College football fan rakes in beer money with viral sign, donates it to amazing cause

IOWA (KLAS) — A college football fan who asked for beer money on national TV is going viral, and it’s for more than just his homemade sign.

Carson King appeared on ESPN’s College Game Day broadcast with a sign that read “Busch Light supply needs replenished” and included his Venmo username. Within 30 minutes, he raised $400.

King then said he’ll donate the money to a children’s hospital in Iowa, and the donations came pouring in.

Busch Beer and Venmo matched some of the donations, as well, in what turned out to be an incredible fundraising initiative. Overall, King raised more than $1 million.

Busch Beer took it a step further, announcing it plans to send King a year’s supply of beer with his name on the cans.