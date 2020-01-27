College baseball coach dies in crash that killed Bryant

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Longtime Orange Coast College baseball coach John Altobelli was killed in the helicopter crash that also took the lives of retired NBA superstar Kobe Bryant and Bryant’s daughter.

Altobelli’s brother says the 56-year-old Altobelli died in the crash along with his wife, Keri, and daughter, Alyssa.

This undated photo released by Orange Coast College shows its head baseball coach John Altobelli. The Altobelli family has confirmed that John Altobelli, his wife Keri and daughter Alyssa were among those killed in the helicopter crash with NBA icon Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna in Calabasas, Calif., Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020. Alyssa played on the same team as Gianna, said Altobelli’s brother Tony, who is the sports information director at the school. (Orange Coast College via AP)

Altobelli’s daughter was on the same basketball team as Bryant’s daughter, Gianna, who also died in the crash.

Altobelli spent 27 seasons as coach at the community college in Costa Mesa, California. He coached future major leaguers including Jeff McNeil of the New York Mets.