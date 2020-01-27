College baseball coach dies in crash that killed Bryant

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Longtime Orange Coast College baseball coach John Altobelli was killed in the helicopter crash that also took the lives of retired NBA superstar Kobe Bryant and Bryant’s daughter.
Altobelli’s brother says the 56-year-old Altobelli died in the crash along with his wife, Keri, and daughter, Alyssa.
Altobelli’s daughter was on the same basketball team as Bryant’s daughter, Gianna, who also died in the crash.
Altobelli spent 27 seasons as coach at the community college in Costa Mesa, California. He coached future major leaguers including Jeff McNeil of the New York Mets.