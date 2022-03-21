LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— The pandemic changed the way universities conduct their business, and what they are looking for in a student.

Neha Gupta is the CEO of college shortcuts.

The business helps students as early as eighth grade, learn to build their portfolios and resume.

“We help students with their essays, and which schools to pick that is the right fit for them, and increase the probability for them to get accepted into their competitive, top schools,” says Gupta

While high scores on exams like the ACT and SAT have long been key indicators of acceptance into a certain university, Gupta says 71 percent of universities went test-optional during the pandemic.

This course of action created some unique opportunities.

Gupta says school admissions officers at top universities are looking at the “human aspect,” putting more weight on essays as opposed to testing scores, as a major driver for why that student should be accepted.

“They’re looking for students who aren’t going to just sit in their dorm,” says Gupta. “They’re looking for the students who want to be activists, community leaders, do something with their degree.”

The trend is not expected to be permanent, claims Gupta. As more testing sites open up, testing will once again become a big deciding factor in who gets accepted.