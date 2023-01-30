SAN JUAN, P.R. (WFLA) — An Indiana man is dead after falling from a 70-foot cliff along the coast of Puerto Rico Sunday.

The U.S. Coast Guard said Edgar Garay, 27, was on a recreational trip to Cabo Rojo, located on the island’s southwest coast, at the time of the incident. He was last seen near a lighthouse at around 5:37 p.m. Sunday.

At around 6:50 p.m., the Coast Guard got a call from a 911 operator about the fall.

A witness at the scene later told the Coast Guard that Garay stumbled toward the cliff’s edge. Puerto Rico news outlet El Vocero reports Garay may have been taking a selfie on the cliff.

Monday afternoon, the Coast Guard announced the search for Garay had ended after a Puerto Rico Emergency Management Bureau dive unit located and recovered his body. According to local outlet La Perla del Sur, Garay’s body was found in a nearby underwater cave.

Additional details were not immediately available.