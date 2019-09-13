CLOSE CALL: Plane narrowly misses hitting workers

BACO RATON, Florida — This plane crashed in Boca Raton, Florida on Wednesday and narrowly missed workers at an aircraft maintenance company. The plane was making an emergency landing when the crash happened.

Officials say the plane took off around 10:30 a.m. and a short time later the pilot called to say he needed to return to the airport. The crash was caught on surveillance video from Reliable Jet Maintenance.

The two people aboard the plane were injured in the crash. An investigation into the crash is underway.