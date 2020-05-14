Cleaning on I-15 between Blue Diamond and Craig will cause lane restrictions May 16 and 17

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Maintenance crews with the Nevada Department of Transportation will be sweeping the center medians and right shoulders along a 24-mile stretch of north and southbound Interstate 15 between Blue Diamond and Craig roads on May 16 and the 17 from 4 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. The mobile operation will close the right or left shoulder plus an adjacent lane.

NDOT says motorists should use caution while traveling through the work zone, heed construction signage, and take alternate detour routes, if possible. NDOT works with Waze to inform the public about planned highway restrictions, but unscheduled construction changes, closures, and restrictions are possible due to weather or other factors.

For the latest state highway conditions, visit nvroads.com or call 511 before driving.