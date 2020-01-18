CLEARED: Clark County Fire Department responding to 2 alarm fire on West Cactus Avenue near Valley View Boulevard

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County firefighters have cleared the 2-alarm fire in the Silverado Ranch area. A primary life search was completed and reported all clear at 5:20 p.m.

The fire is under investigation. SWG and Nevada Energy are responding to assist. No injuries are currently reported.

Damages have not been estimated.

The Clark Fire Department (CCFD) responded to the 2-alarm fire on West Cactus Avenue near South Valley View Boulevard in the Silverado Ranch at approximately 4:51 p.m after receiving reports of a fire at 3663 West Cactus Ave. The CCFD responded a “high” level structural fire response with Henderson Fire assisting.

Upon arrival, crews reported smoke and flame showing from a single-story home. Crews made an offensive attack and are currently working on suppressing the fire and performing life searches.

This is a developing story. Check back with 8 News NOW for updates.