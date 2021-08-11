Clark County’s ‘COVID Conversations’ healthcare forum will address concerns, myths about COVID-19

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County Commissioners are hosting a “COVID Conversations” virtual healthcare forum today at 5 p.m. to discuss COVID-19 concerns and myths.

The event is not open to the public, but viewers of the live-streamed event can email potential topics or questions to ccdistf@ClarkCountyNV.gov for consideration. The names of those submitting questions will be anonymous and not mentioned during the broadcast.

8 News Now will livestream this forum on our website and Facebook page.

Panelists include:

Dr. Fermin Leguen, District Health Officer of the Southern Nevada Health District

Mason Van Houweling, University Medical Center CEO

Dr. Luis Medina-Garcia, UMC Infectious Disease Specialist

Dr. Jose Maria Partida Corona, Partida Corona Medical Center

Vanessa Woody, a UMC registered nurse and clinical nurse specialist who has cared for COVID patients

A 30-year-old COVID-19 survivor

The forum will be moderated by CCTV’s Randy Swallow.

“If you are hesitant about getting vaccinated, we encourage you to tune into this discussion so local doctors and nurses who are seeing impacts of COVID-19 every day can address your questions, concerns, and common myths about the virus,” said Commissioner Jones.

“There is a lot of misinformation circulating online and on social media sites about the virus, its variants, and the vaccines that have proven themselves to be effective at stopping serious illness. We are hopeful that conversations with trusted sources of information in our community can help save lives and give people the information they need to protect themselves and others,” Jones added.

A list of vaccination locations can be found on the Health District’s website here. The public also can call the state’s bilingual vaccine hotline at 1-800-401-0946 or visit NVCOVIDFighter.org for information.

“Some of the saddest conversations I’ve had are with people in our community who got vaccinated as soon as they became eligible but lost family members who refused to get vaccinated to COVID,” said Commissioner Kirkpatrick.

COVID-19 vaccinations are available at clinics and pharmacies throughout the community, and testing remains an important part of efforts to stop the spread of the virus.

People who have symptoms of COVID-19 including fever, cough, or shortness of breath are encouraged to get tested and to stay home if they are sick.

COVID-19 testing information is available here and on the Nevada Health Response website here.