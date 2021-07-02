Clark County seeks public input on spending $440M for community improvements

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County wants to hear from its residents how it should use the $440 million it received in federal money under the American Rescue Plan Act. The money must be used to respond to the pandemic and promote economic recovery.

Over the next 30 days, the county will hold town hall meetings (either virtually or face-to-face) and conduct online surveys to get input for the County’s Recovery Plan which must be submitted to the federal government by Aug. 31.

Each of the community meetings will focus on a different topic.

Hard-hit communities and assistance to households – Tuesday, July 13, 6 – 8 p.m.: The board would like information about immediate and long-term needs of households that were disproportionately and negatively impacted by the pandemic.

Affordable housing – Wednesday, July 14, 11:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.: The board is looking for information about shelter and housing needs, particularly among communities that were disproportionately and negatively impacted by the pandemic.

Small business and workforce training – Thursday, July 15, 2 – 5 p.m.: The board would like to receive information about the needs of small businesses and individuals requiring job training to re-enter the workforce.

Health and infrastructure – Tuesday, July 20 following county commission meeting: The board is looking for information about the need for future investment in public health, water, sewer and broadband infrastructure.

“These funds provide a unique opportunity to address not just the immediate needs of Clark County households, but also some fundamental shortcomings with affordable housing, healthcare and other deficiencies that affect our ability to achieve a full recovery for Southern Nevada,” said Clark County Commission Vice Chairman Jim Gibson.

The meetings will be aired live on CCTV and streamed live at this link.