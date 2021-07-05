Clark County School District to discuss ‘path forward’ at Thursday board meeting

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Clark County School District is ready to talk about what next school year will look like later this week.

The school district will talk about its “path forward” at Thursday’s CCSD board meeting.

Right now, 95% of the 230,000 students are registered for in-person instruction.

The other 5% are registered for full-time distance learning.

The students doing virtual learning next year will be provided a Chromebook and internet access if they need it.

The district plans to offer a hybrid option again as well.