LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County residents are scrambling to meet the Thursday (June 30) deadline to cap the property tax on their primary residence can download a form and submit it electronically.

The form is at Temp Tax Cap form 22.pdf (clarkcountynv.gov). It can be hand-delivered to the assessor’s office at 500 S. Grand Central Parkway or emailed.

To get the 3% cap on a primary residence for the 2021-22 fiscal year, the form must be delivered by Thursday. Without the cap, the property tax on a primary residence could increase by 8%.

More information is at Clark County Assessor’s Office | Official Site (clarkcountynv.gov), including a link to check on your tax increase.