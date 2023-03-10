LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As a new season rolls into the Las Vegas Valley spring cleaning may be right around the corner for many.

Clark County is reminding residents that illegal dumping is not allowed.

Debris can block inlets and get washed down streets and into flood control channels. Eventually, it can make its way to Lake Mead and the water supply.

Residents are encouraged to learn more about tips they can use when it comes to spring cleaning and disposing of household items, picking up after pets, and recycling.

More information can be found at “Keeping Clark County clean” website by clicking HERE.