LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — On the heels of many elections being called in the state of Nevada Friday, one of the highest-profile contests in the nation remains undecided. The race between incumbent Democrat Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, and Republican Adam Laxalt has yet to be called with the delta between the two candidates’ vote totals standing at just 800 votes.

Clark County Registrar of Voters Joe Gloria will speak Saturday as the effort to complete the count heads into its fifth day.

On Friday, Gloria announced that nearly 16,000 ballots would be added to the total, with approximately 50,000 more needing to be counted. Friday evening’s vote total was enough to cinch up several races in Nevada, including the race for governor where Republican Joe Lombardo came out ahead of Democrat Gov. Steve Sisolak.

Additionally, Democratic Rep. Steven Horsford won re-election in Nevada’s 4th Congressional District against Republican challenger Sam Peters.

Democratic Rep. Dina Titus defeated Republican Mark Robertson, winning re-election in Nevada’s 1st Congressional District, which represents central and eastern parts of the Las Vegas valley.

Republican Stavros Anthony was projected to become Nevada’s next lieutenant governor defeating Democratic incumbent Lt. Gov. Elizabeth “Lisa” Cano Burkhead by nearly 50,000 votes — or 5 percentage points — as of Friday afternoon.

Cisco Aguilar, whose contest with Republican Jim Marchant, Independent American Janine Hansen, and Libertarian Ross Crane to become Nevada’s next secretary of state was called in his favor Friday,