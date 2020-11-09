Clark County Registrar of Voters: ‘Bulk of mail ballots now in the system’; about 2,000 ballots needing signature cures

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — During a briefing Monday, Clark County Registrar of Voters Joe Gloria reminded voters that Tuesday is the last day for Nevada to receive any mail-in ballots postmarked by Election Day.

“The bulk of the mail ballots are in the system now,” said Gloria. There are still about 60,000 provisional ballots to count.

Some signatures on mail-in ballots still need to be confirmed before those votes can be counted. Only a small percentage of voters have to go through the process, known as signature curing, to confirm their signature.

Voters have until Nov. 12 to cure their ballots, and Gloria noted the outstanding cures is just under 2,000. To verify your signature on your ballot, call (702) 455-6552.

Tomorrow is the last day for Nevada to receive any mail-in ballots postmarked by Election Day. "Clark County received 24 ballots today," Joe Gloria, Clark County Elections Department Registrar of voters shared in the daily update. #8NN pic.twitter.com/xUK1szdKwR — 8 News NOW (@8NewsNow) November 9, 2020

Starting Monday, there will only be one results update a day, instead of two. This change was made due to the small number of ballots now being received.

“Clark County received 24 [mail-in] ballots today,” Gloria said.