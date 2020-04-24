Clark County Marriage License Bureau to reopen Monday, under new requirements

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The County Marriage License Bureau at the Regional Justice Center in downtown Las Vegas announced that it plans to reopen Monday, April 27 upon implementing changes in requirements to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus.

“We have developed new procedures that adhere to social distancing guidelines and just recently acquired personal protective equipment including masks, gloves and no-touch thermometers. Taken together, these protective measures will limit the risk to our staff and the public.” County Clerk Lynn Goya

In addition, some of the other changes the bureau is implementing for couples include the following:

Complete a marriage license application online before arriving at the Marriage License Bureau

Limit the number of people inside the office at a time

Require people to wear a face mask or other face covering in order to enter the office

Social distancing to keep couples away from others

Surfaces inside the office will be sanitized after each couple leaves

Temperature checks, no one with fever will be allowed inside

Couples must both present government-issued identification

Only credit card payments will be accepted.

The Marriage License Bureau will also be open to accept and file marriage certificates, notary bonds, and fictitious firm names.

The Marriage License Bureau will be open from 8 a.m. to midnight every day, including weekends and holidays, which were the regular hours before the office was temporarily closed on March 17 to limit the spread of the virus. For now, the County office will be the only one to reopen, the offices in Henderson, Laughlin and at the County Government Center will remain closed.

Marriage license applications are available online at www.mlic.vegas. More information is available at www.mlic.vegas. Couples and others with questions about this process or the new requirements may email Clerkem@ClarkCountyNV.gov.