Clark County to host nation’s largest student Farmers Market

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Clark County Government Center will play host to the nation’s largest student farmers market on Wednesday, Oct. 23 and the public is invited to attend the event for free.

More than 600 fifth-graders from more than 50 schools will participate in the “Green Our Planet’s Giant Student Farmers Market” being held in the amphitheater and rotunda at the downtown Las Vegas facility located at 500 S. Grand Central Parkway.

The event, which will offer school garden-grown fruits, vegetables, and herbs as well as crafts, will involve more students than last year, which set a record as the nation’s largest student farmers market with about 400 students.

The event is presented by Green Our Planet in partnership with Clark County Commissioner Marilyn Kirkpatrick, who has partnered with various local schools to create their own community gardens.

“It’s a great opportunity to see everything that the kids can do and support their efforts,” said Commissioner Kirkpatrick.

The free event starts at 10 a.m. and will go until about noon. Parking is also free.