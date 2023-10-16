LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The Clark County Fire Department investigated an outdoor fire west of the Las Vegas Strip on Monday.

It took place in the 4400 block of Harmon Cove Court shortly after 5:30 p.m. near Flamingo Road and Arville Street.

Fire crews determined that the cause of the outdoor fire was unintentional.

There was no dollar loss, and there were no injuries to civilians or firefighters.

A total of six engines, one ladder truck, two rescues, and two chief officers responded for a total of 34 personnel.