Clark County elementary school teacher earns ‘Nevada Teacher of the Year’ Award

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — An elementary teacher in the Clark County School District was named “2021 Teacher of the Year” in a surprise virtual ceremony Wednesday.

L. Juliana Urtubey, a learning strategist at Kermit R. Booker Senior Innovative Elementary School, works with students who face learning, mental, emotional or physical challenges, according to the Nevada Department of Education.

“My students and their families have always been my inspiration and each day they light the path we walk together,” Urtubey said. “It is an honor to receive this recognition and I’m so deeply grateful for the opportunity to serve my students and their families. Serving them is among the greatest joys in my life.” L. Juliana Urtubey, 2021 Nevada Teacher of the Year

Gov. Steve Sisolak and State Superintendent of Public Instruction Jhone Ebert announced that Urtubey received the coveted award.

“Juliana represents the best and brightest of Nevada’s educators through her passion for understanding and meeting the unique needs of their students,” said Governor Sisolak. “During this challenging time for our State, it is more important than ever to recognize and uplift the dedicated teachers who continue to make learning engaging and accessible for students.”

Teacher Juliana Urtubey, stands next to Booker Elementary School Principal Jose Silva after receiving her award. (Photo credit: Department of Education)

“Ms. Urtubey has been an invaluable addition to Booker Elementary School this year,” said Principal Jose Silva. “She goes above and beyond her required duties, always putting the needs of others before her own. She is very kind, knowledgeable, supportive, and well-deserving of this recognition.”

Urtubey was among the following finalists for the award:

Perryn Hale of Roy Martin Middle School in Clark County School District

Shelly Nee of Pershing County High School in Pershing County School District

Christina Bourne of Mark Twain Elementary School in Carson City School District County

Lynn Jeka of Yerington Elementary School in Lyon County School District

“Ms. Urtubey is a teacher leader who works tirelessly to support the learning of her colleagues as well as her students,” said Clark County Superintendent Jesus Jara. “We are thrilled she will be representing the best of Nevada on the national stage.”

As Nevada’s 2021 Teacher of the Year, Ms. Urtubey will represent the Silver State in the National Teacher of the Year competition.

Urtubey worked for 10 years at Crestwood Elementary School before joining Booker at the beginning of this school year.