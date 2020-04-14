Clark County Detention Center inmate tests positive, treated for COVID-19

LAS VEGAS – SEPTEMBER 18: A general view of the Clark County Detention Center where O.J. Simpson is being held without bail September 18, 2007 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Simpson is scheduled to be arraigned on September 19, 2007, on charges which include burglary, robbery and assault. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS — A 31-year-old inmate at the Clark County Detention Center had to be treated for COVID-19. The inmate is being treated at University Medical Center. This is the facility’s first case since protocols were put in place nearly five weeks ago, the CCDC says.

The inmate has been housed at CCDC since November 2019 and was admitted to UMC on Sunday after he began displaying symptoms, and then subsequently tested positive for the virus. As of Monday morning, three additional inmates in that same unit have been moved to negative air pressure cells and have undergone testing for the virus.

All remaining inmates in that module have been quarantined, and the entire area is being re-sanitized. Additionally, all inmates will be provided masks to wear when they are outside of their cells. CCDC says the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department instituted extensive measures toward protecting CCDC inmates from the spread of COVID-19 during the last week of January 2020, well before state mandates were placed on the general population.

The detention center expanded its vigorous infectious disease protocol to include:



• Enhanced cleaning protocols in place 24/7

• Setting up sanitation stations in booking.

• Reducing holding cells in booking by 61 percent.

• Screening inmates for recent travel to hotspot areas and checking for symptoms prior to booking.

• Screening officers and staff entering the facility.

• Acting quickly when an arrestee or inmate is considered high risk for COVID-19 by either placing them under close medical observation in negative pressure rooms or transporting symptomatic patients to the hospital.

• Limiting outside providers coming into detention facilities.

• As an agency, extended additional directives to officers to not make misdemeanor arrests unless necessary or mandated by law. CCDC has also implemented several “social distancing” strategies within the inmate housing environments to include:

• Educating the inmates on the need for “social distancing.”