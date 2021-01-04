Clark County commissioners sworn in Monday

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Clark County Commission swore in four commissioners who won their races in November, that includes two new members.

William McCurdy will replace Commissioner Lawrence Weekly who was termed out. Ross Miller replaces Commissioner Larry Brown after a very close race in District C. Commissioners Marilyn Kirkpatrick and Michael Naft both retained their seats.

All seven county commissioners are Democrats.

The swearing-in ceremony took place at 8:30 a.m. at the Clark County Government Center amphitheater at 500 S. Grand Central Parkway in downtown Las Vegas.

Swearing in of Clark County Commissioners https://t.co/VBBKRpvogS — Clark County Nevada (@ClarkCountyNV) January 4, 2021

Following the swearing in, the commissioners begin their first meeting to select a chairperson and vice chairperson.

The commission has jurisdiction over the world-famous Las Vegas Strip and Clark County which is the size of New Jersey. It is the nation’s 11th-largest county and provides extensive regional services to 2.3 million citizens and 45.6 million visitors a year (2019).