Clark County Commissioners offer pedestrians special safety tool as sun begins to set earlier

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It’s been two weeks since we set our clocks back one hour for daylight saving time.

As many have noticed the sun has begun to set as early as 4:30 p.m. across the valley, making it even harder for drivers to spot pedestrian traffic along local roadways.

A special pedestrian safety event to help keep the public safe while crossing the street by foot or by bicycle begins on Nov. 15 from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. at the Cambridge Recreation Center (3930 Cambridge St., near Flamingo and Maryland Pkwy.)

The event gives many the chance to add reflective tape to their jackets, backpacks, tote bags, or any other item used while walking or biking.

Clark County Commissioner Michael Naft posted the event information on Twitter on Tuesday.

However, if you are unable to attend there will be three other opportunities in the month of November.

Pedestrian Safety Event

Sunrise Hospital Children’s ER – Nov. 19, 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Boulevard Mall food court – Nov. 20, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Charleston Heights Art Center – Nov. 23, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information on pedestrian safety across the Las Vegas valley click HERE.