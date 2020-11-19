Clark County Commissioner Jones hosts contactless Thanksgiving meal distribution Saturday

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Thanksgiving dinners are being distributed by Clark County Commissioner Justin Jones at a contactless pick-up event on Saturday, Nov. 21 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Desert Breeze Community Center on 8275 Spring Mountain Road.

The Thanksgiving meal giveaway is first-come, first-served, and limited to the first 300 vehicles, sponsored by Commissioner Jones, Three Square, and Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada.

“I hope we can brighten some folks’ Thanksgiving Day with this giveaway and I encourage anyone in need to come visit, say hello and enjoy a meal on us,” Jones said.