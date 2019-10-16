Clark County Commission receives Virgin Trains USA’s presentation for high-speed train

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A new plan for a high-speed train will considerably cut down the travel time L.A. Last month California approved hundreds of millions in tax-exempt private bonds for Virgin Trains USA. The Clark County Commission received the company’s presentation on Tuesday.

Virgin Trains USA already has a system in Florida and says L.A. to Las Vegas has a lot of similar characteristics. It connects highly populated and growing markets and also markets that have a large tourist population.

The company says this is the time to make it happen:

“What makes this different is that the time is right,” said Bob Malley, Virgin Trains. “We have reached a tipping point in southern Nevada in an economic standpoint economy in Clark County is booming; a lot of businesses want to be here, a lot of people want to be here, there is a lot of excitement going on.”

The project calls for 185 miles of track, which would get passengers to and from Las Vegas and Victorville in an hour-and-a-half.

It’s on track to break ground in 2020 and launch operations in 2023. Eventually, Victorville would then be connected with Los Angeles, but there’s no date for that yet.