Clark County Commission receives Virgin Trains USA’s presentation for high-speed train

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A new plan for a high-speed train will considerably cut down the travel time L.A. Last month California approved hundreds of millions in tax-exempt private bonds for Virgin Trains USA. The Clark County Commission received the company’s presentation on Tuesday.

Virgin Trains USA already has a system in Florida and says L.A. to Las Vegas has a lot of similar characteristics. It connects highly populated and growing markets and also markets that have a large tourist population.

The company says this is the time to make it happen:

“What makes this different is that the time is right,” said Bob Malley, Virgin Trains. “We have reached a tipping point in southern Nevada in an economic standpoint economy in Clark County is booming; a lot of businesses want to be here, a lot of people want to be here, there is a lot of excitement going on.”

The project calls for 185 miles of track, which would get passengers to and from Las Vegas and Victorville in an hour-and-a-half.

It’s on track to break ground in 2020 and launch operations in 2023. Eventually, Victorville would then be connected with Los Angeles, but there’s no date for that yet.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories