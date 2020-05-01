Clark County, cities announce reopening plans for retail, outdoor recreation

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Gov. Steve Sisolak laid out his roadmap to Nevada’s recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic Thursday. He also announced the easing of restrictions on certain sectors.

Clark County and Valley cities have released steps they’re taking in accordance with the governor’s new directive. The following are each area and what they’re doing as we inch toward Phase 1 of reopening our state.

City of Las Vegas

Curbside pickup of retail items, cannabis and packaged liquor are now allowed City will issue free permits to package liquor and marijuana dispensary licensees to allow for these operations

Outdoor tennis and pickleball will resume at the following city courts at 5:30 a.m. on May 1 Aloha Shores Park Angel Park Bill Briare Park Bob Baskin Park Bruce Trent Park Children’s Memorial Park Durango Hills Park Garehime Heights Park Lorenzi Park Mountain Ride Patriot Park Police Memorial Park Raphael Rivera Park Sunny Springs Park Wayne Bunker Park Wildwood Park



Clark County

Retail County’s Department of Business License will have staff helping retail businesses open in accordance with the directive Assistance will occur Friday into the weekend Staff will provide guidance on properly conducting curbside business

Outdoor recreation County tennis courts, pickleball courts and disk golf courses will reopen May 1 Club at Sunrise Golf Course will reopen Monday, May 4



City of North Las Vegas

Curbside Retail City staff will inform businesses about the new directive allowing nonessential businesses to conduct curbside service Temporary licenses that allow liquor stores to deliver packaged alcohol and restaurants to sell alcohol with to-go and delivery food orders will be extended by 30 days

Outdoor Recreation Aliante Gold Course reopens at 7 a.m. Friday City parks tennis and pickleball courts will reopen by 9 a.m. Friday



City of Henderson