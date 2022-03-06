LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— Clark County candidate filing for the 2022 election begins Monday, Mar. 7, and continues through Mar. 18.

The Election Department accepts candidate filings from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays, in the Pueblo Room, located on the first floor of the Clark County Government Center in Downtown Las Vegas.

Candidates who may file with the County Election Department include those running for county positions and township offices, state senate or assembly in districts within Clark County, and judicial positions in District Court or township courts.

Candidates running for statewide offices, or state legislative districts that include parts of more than one county, file with the Nevada Secretary of State’s Office. Those seeking city offices, including in a municipal court, file with their City Clerk.

Those who intend to run are required to file their candidacy in person, with a valid ID and will also be required to pay a filing fee.

The 2022 primary election will begin June 14, with early voting from May 28 to June 10.

For more information, visit www.ClarkCountyNV.gov/vote.