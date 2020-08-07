Claims for unemployment benefits drop for first time in 6 weeks, unemployment rate at 26.7%

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — For the first time since June 20, initial and continued claims for weekly unemployment benefits dropped and the unemployment rate, still among the highest in the country, fell by slightly to 26.7%.

According to a news release from the Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation, 13,727 initial claims for regular unemployment benefits were filed the week ending Aug. 1 which was down 2.5% from the previous week. Continued claims also declined with a total of 327,954 claims filed, down 5.3%.

However there was an increase in claimants who have exhausted regular unemployment benefits and applied for extended benefits. More than 1,200 claimants filed for either Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) or Nevada’s State Extended Benefit program (SEB).

Total claims for Pandemic Unemployment Assistant (PUA) for gig, contract and self-employed workers was down by 14.7% with a total of 128,190 claims filed. Initial PUA claims filed for the week ending Aug. 1, were 18,495, a decrease of 45% from the previous week.

The additional $600 payment unemployment claimants were receiving ended in July.

In excess of 385,000 have been filed for PUA since the program started. Fraud checks, lack of weekly filings and system issues have led to problems with some claimants not getting paid.