LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— CityServe Nevada announced today, its launch with Nevada Veteran’s $1 million dollar giveaway event.

The announcement was delivered from the International Church of Las Vegas.

The event will serve up to 1,000 veterans with much-needed clothing and household goods.

CityServe will be securing a distribution warehouse that will house goods-in-kind, such as clothing and other overstock, or like-new essential household items from businesses such as Amazon and Costco. The items will then be sorted and given to churches and other non-profits for community distribution.

“We look forward to serving the Las Vegas Veteran’s Community,” says Paul Marc Goulet, president of CityServe Nevada. “My father was a WWII veteran, so this cause is very near and dear to my heart.”

CityServe was formed in Bakersfield, California in 2017 and is a collaborative network of faith-based non-profits, corporate, retail, farm, and food supply partnerships.

