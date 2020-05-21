“Dine out Downtown” promotes outdoor dining and shopping

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — In an effort to keep with the activities that Downtown Las Vegas has been known for, the City of Las Vegas is allowing downtown restaurants and retail stores that are currently operating under Phases 1 and 2 of Governor Sisolak’s Roadmap to Recovery orders to set-up sales and dining on the sidewalks temporarily in downtown Las Vegas.

The city is calling the program “Dine Out Downtown” and it will be offered from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily. It will allow eligible businesses to use sidewalks and parking lots while meeting social distancing guidelines to provide outdoor dining and outdoor sales without the need of a permit.

Guests will be able to purchase takeout food and drink from downtown restaurants in the area and safely bring the food to one of the tables. City staff will be on hand to clean and disinfect the tables and chairs between uses.

The program will run through Phases 1 and 2 of the state of Nevada orders.

To facilitate foot traffic in the area, the city will be have two half-block closures allowing for establishments to set-up tables, chairs, pop-up shade covers as well as, portable trees that are set to be placed outside to accommodate takeout dining.

Dine out Downtown is one of several programs the City of Las Vegas is planning to help businesses reopen during the transitional phases.

EXPECTED STREET CLOSURES

Effective immediately, the city of Las Vegas is closing California Ave. between Main St. and Casino Center Blvd., and 6th St. between Fremont St. and Carson Ave. to vehicular traffic between the hours of 11 a.m. and 9 p.m. every day.

It’s time to “Dine Out Downtown” 🍽From 11am – 9pm daily, tables, chairs & pop-up shade covers will be setup in @ArtsDistrictLV & on Fremont to allow more people to enjoy the restaurants & eateries in #DTLV while practicing social distancing. Learn more: https://t.co/gamjjS0ttO pic.twitter.com/Op7Uk29gBX — City of Las Vegas (@CityOfLasVegas) May 21, 2020

For additional questions, please contact the city’s call center at 702-229-CARE.