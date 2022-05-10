LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – As the school year begins to wrap up in the coming weeks, registration for the City of North Las Vegas Safekey’s summer season is just beginning.

Parents interested in finding interactive fun for their children can do so by registering for Safekey’s Summer Camp program starting now.

The camp will be held starting May 31 and will continue through July 29 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Summer Camp registration is open to the first 150 participants.

For more information contact the Safekey main office by telephone at 702-633-1608.