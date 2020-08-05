City of North Las Vegas leaders to give update on new COVID-19 assistance program

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — City Councilwoman Pamela Goynes-Brown and members of the City’s staff will meet with members of the media to provide an update on COVID-19 relief efforts for North Las Vegas residents and businesses.

The update on COVID-19 assistance programs will be held in the North Las Vegas City Council Chambers today at 11 a.m. We will live stream this meeting here on the 8 News NOW website and our Facebook page.

Though North Las Vegas, Nevada’s largest minority-majority city, was not included in the state’s plan to distribute federal CARES Act Coronavirus Relief Funds (CRF) to municipalities, the City promised to pass through federal relief dollars to residents and businesses with funds that were made available by Clark County.

These funds are to provide crucial assistance in the community disproportionately affected by COVID-19 until North Las Vegas can secure funding from the state.