City of North Las Vegas launches new program to meet students needs during time of COVID-19

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The City of North Las Vegas is launching a new program to help families this school year. Silver Mesa Recreation Center is one of the sites for the Southern Nevada Urban Micro Academy, which is giving kids a space for a form of in-person instruction this upcoming school year.

North Las Vegas is offering three options this fall: The first is a $2 a day micro-school for grades one through eight. Students will be un-enrolled from the Clark County School District, and take part in a curriculum that aligns with the Nevada academic content standards.

“They meet a kid where they are. They do a great job assessing where a child is in their educational attainment. As, for instance, they get two questions right, it speeds up; if they get two questions wrong, it backs down,” said Don Soifer, the president of Nevada Action for School Options.

The next option is for students grades kindergarten through 8th, who remain enrolled in CCSD: Instructors will guide students through their online classes. This will cost $20 a day.

Both options offer enrichment programs and extracurricular activities for kids. The last option offers space for homeschooling groups.

“Kids are going to be so excited to get out of the house and see each other, and we’re all going to make sure everything happens according to what the rules and probably changing rules are going to be,” Soifer said.

Class sizes are capped at 18 students. In total, the city can accommodate around 350 students.

Students are required to bring a device or tablet for classes. If they don’t have one, the city will provide a device for them.

Scholarships are also available on a need basis. To apply for a spot in the micro academy, head here.