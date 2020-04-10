City of Las Vegas to allow brew pubs to sell food and alcohol

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The city of Las Vegas will allow brew pubs to apply for a restaurant license to sell basic food along with alcohol curbside and by delivery.

“Many liquor establishments that only serve alcohol were interested in adding a restaurant component in order to allow curbside pickup or delivery,” said David Riggleman, director of communications, city of Las Vegas.

The license would allow the establishments to sell limited food items such as hot dogs, sausages and sandwiches along with alcohol.

According to the city, this program has a minimal impact on codes and regulations, while still meeting the minimum qualifications of business licensing for operators to run a restaurant and provide meals.

In addition, liquor stores with a package license can get a temporary permit to deliver alcohol.