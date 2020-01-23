City of Las Vegas sets up notification system for available shelter beds

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The city of Las Vegas says it is working to make sure the homeless get the resources they need. Next week, another new law takes effect to keep them off the streets.

A text and email system has been set-up with details on how many beds are available at local shelters. Police and service providers will get the notifications and be able to update the number of beds available for the night.

The texts will continue to go out every two hours until 4 a.m., or all the shelters are full for the night. — City of Las Vegas (@CityOfLasVegas) January 23, 2020

Alerts will be sent out at 6 p.m. every night and every two hours until 4 a.m. or until all shelters are full for the night.

On Feb. 1, police can arrest and fine anyone camping in public areas if they refuse to go to a local shelter.