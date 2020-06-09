City of Las Vegas launches grant application portal to help businesses prepare to reopen, expand reopening

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The city of Las Vegas announced the launch of a grant application portal that will make it easier to apply for the Business Preparedness Grant Program.

The new temporary grant program is intended to provide direct funds to small businesses impacted by the COVID-19 guidance and restrictions from the Governor’s directives.

The portal first requests you do a city business license search then continue with a simple application process.

The deadline for grant applications is end of business Friday, June 26, or when the funds are exhausted.

Applicants are encouraged to apply immediately.

In addition, the city is expanding the program to include privilege license holders with some restrictions. Those businesses were previously not eligible to apply.

This emergency grant will be funded by the city of Las Vegas through four million dollars in funds received by the Coronavirus Relief Fund of the CARES Act.

Grants will be a maximum of $4,000 and will need to go to fund expenses associated with personal protective equipment, facility retrofit for health and safety measures, or other expenses reasonably needed to prepare the business for reopening or expanded reopening.

To be eligible a business must have an active business license, three to 25 full-time equivalent employees, and be committed to upholding all of the recommendations and comply with any mandates for reopening from the state of Nevada and the Southern Nevada Health District.

Attempts will be made to ensure 50 percent of approved applications are located within distressed census tracks and otherwise underserved areas.

For more detailed information please visit the City of Las Vegas website here. Additional questions can be answered by contacting the city’s call center at 702-229-CARE.