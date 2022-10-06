LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — There will be free activities for children and adults in the days leading up to Halloween at several city parks and recreation centers, including the following:

Watch “The Addams Family 2” on Oct. 7 at 6:30 p.m. at the Centennial Hills Park Amphitheater at 7101 N. Buffalo Drive with food trucks and refreshments. Call 702-229-5463 for more information.

Participate in Barktoberfest on Oct. 8 from 9 a.m. to noon at the Veterans Memorial Community Center at 101 N. Pavilion Center Drive. Bring yourself and your dog in a costume, win prizes, trick-or-treat, and take photos!

Eat at the Haunted Halloween Luncheon for ages 50 and older on Oct. 12 at 11:30 a.m. at the Centennial Hills Active Adult Center at 6601 N. Buffalo Drive. Dress in costume and enjoy lunch and prizes. Call 702-229-1702 to reserve your spot for $7.

Watch "The Addams Family 2" on Oct. 14 at 6 p.m. at Trigono Hills Park at 3805 Cliff Shadow Parkway at West Gilmore. Call 702-229-2524 for more information.

Participate in the Senior-Ween Halloween Costume Party for ages 50 and older on Oct. 19 at 11 a.m. at the Doolittle Active Adult Center at 1930 N. J St. A City of Las Vegas Senior Programs membership is required and space is limited. Call 702-229-6125 for more information and a $7 registration, required by Oct. 17.

Join the Halloween Howls Luncheon for ages 50 and older on Oct. 19 at 11:30 a.m. at the East Las Vegas Community Center at 250 N. Eastern Ave. Dress in your favorite costume and participate in a costume contest. An advance $7 registration is required. Call 702-228-1515 for more information.

Bring the family to Stupak " Trunk-or-Treat with Tha Pak " on Oct. 20 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Stupak Community Center at 251 W. Boston Ave. The event is free and open to the public. Call 702-228-2488 for more information.

Attend a chili cook-off luncheon for ages 50 and older at the Lieburn Active Adult Center at 6230 Garwood Ave. on Oct. 21 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Registration is $7 and due by Oct. 18, but free if you bring a pot of chili to share. City of Las Vegas Senior Programs membership is required, and you can sign up and pay in person by Oct. 18. Call 702-229-1600 for more information.

Join a Spook-tac-u-lar Trunk-or-Treat at the Durango Hills Community Center/YMCA parking lot at 3521 N. Durango Drive on Oct. 21 from 6 to 8 p.m. For more information, call 702-229-4906.

Participate in Family Fun Night at the Veterans Memorial Community Center on Oct. 21 from 6 to 8 p.m. $5 advance registration is required, call 702-229-1100.

Join a Halloween Spooktacular for ages up to 10 at the Cimarron Rose Community Center and Park at 5591 N. Cimarron Road on Oct. 25 from 6 to 8 p.m. for games and activities. The event is free and open to the public. Call 702-229-1607 for more information.

Bring the family to Halloween at the "E" Trunk-or-Treating at the East Las Vegas Community Center at 250 N. Eastern Ave on Oct. 26 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Call 702-229-1515 if you would like to bring a car and distribute candy. Prizes will go to the best-decorated cars.

Join a Halloween Bunco Lunch and Bingo for ages 50 and older at the Lieburn Active Adult Center on Oct. 27 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Registration is $5 and a City of Las Vegas Senior Programs Membership is required. You can sign up and pay in person by Oct. 25. To register, call 702-229-1600.

Enjoy Trunk or Treat with a movie in the park at Mirabelli Part at 6200 Hargrove Ave. on Oct. 27 from 4:30 to 10 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.

Watch a free movie at Bruce Trent Park at 8851 Vegas Drive on Oct. 28 at 6 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.

Join a Halloween Spook-tacular at the Centennial Hills Community Center on Oct. 29 from 5 to 7 p.m. For more information, call 702-229-5463.

Jump into Dive-In movie night at the Pavilion Center pool on Oct. 29 at 5 p.m. Take a dip in the pool or relax on a deck chair while a movie plays. The cost is $4 per person. For more information, call 702-229-1488.

Rock out to Concert in the Park at the Third Street Promenade from Hoover to Gass Avenues on Oct. 29 from 7 to 11 p.m. Held by Asteroid M Records, the event is free and open to the public. Music from the Desert Island Boys, Eclipse, and The Red Sea will be featured.

Bring the family to a community Safenight Halloween Carnival at the Doolittle Community Center on Oct. 31 from 5 to 8:30 p.m. For more information, 702-229-6374.